WHS seniors graduate

 
Waupaca High School Class of 2017 celebrated commencement Sunday, May 28.

 

Graduating seniors perform with the Waupaca High School Wind Ensemble during commencement exercises Sunday, May 28. Robert Cloud Photo Waupaca High School Class of 2017 students listening to a commencement speaker. Robert Cloud Photo Graduating Waupaca High School seniors enter the gym to begin commencement exercises on May 28. Robert Cloud Photo The Waupaca High School Concert Choir sang two songs during graduation ceremonies on May 28. Robert Cloud Photo
<
>
Graduating seniors perform with the Waupaca High School Wind Ensemble during commencement exercises Sunday, May 28. Robert Cloud Photo

Comments

comments

Related Posts

City considers Vietnam War re-enactment

Comments comments

Lights out in Waupaca

Comments comments

Vets home considers city water

Comments comments

Chain O’ Lakes Blues Festival

Comments comments