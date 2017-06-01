Woman charged with burglary

A Waupaca woman is accused of stealing a billfold from a store.

Sonnie Jo Meier, 25, is charged with burglary by entering a room, credit card theft, misdemeanor theft, illegal possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On April 17, Waupaca Police Officer Brent Wittman was dispatched to the Verizon store on West Fulton Street.

An employee reported her billfold had been stolen from her purse, which had been in the store’s back room.

Cash, credit cards, bank cards, rebate checks and her Social Security card were missing.

The store had security video showing the suspect coming out of the back room.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect came in with another woman who was a customer and whose name was known.

Wittman contacted the second woman who said she had visited the store with her cousin, Meier. She said she was unaware anything had been stolen from the store.

When Wittman made phone contact with Meier, she initially denied any knowledge of the missing billfold, the complaint says.

Meier reportedly admitted to taking the billfold after Wittman informed her there was a security camera at the store.

“I advised Meier that she needed to return the wallet to me now, and she said she would work on it,” Wittman reported. “Meier never returned any of the stolen items.”

On May 23, Waupaca Police Officer Wesley Zube saw Meier walking on South Main Street between Randall and Lake streets. He knew Wittman was looking for her.

When Zube attempted to make contact with her, Meier took off running. He later found and arrested her.

Zube searched Meier’s bag and reported finding empty syringes, a metal cap typically used for cooking drugs and a tourniquet.

He also found three syringes already loaded with Narcan, several empty gem bags and a pill identified as cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride, a prescription muscle relaxant.

Meier was released from custody on a $2,500 signature bond.