D-Day at Holly Center

Event marks anniversary of WWII invasion

The Waupaca Historical Society will host “Remembering D-Day” with local reenactor and historian Eric Percy at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.

June 6 marks the 73rd anniversary of D-Day, when U.S. forces invaded the beaches of Normandy, France during World War II.

Percy’s presentation will focus on the U.S. airborne efforts and objectives on D-Day.

He will also display items from his personal collection of World War II and D-Day objects.

This program will take place at the Holly History and Genealogy Center, at 321 S. Main St, Waupaca.

Refreshments will be served.