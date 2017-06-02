D-Day at Holly Center

Eric Percy is presenting a program about D-Day on June 6 at the Waupaca Historical Society. Submitted Photo

Event marks anniversary of WWII invasion

The Waupaca Historical Society will host “Remembering D-Day” with local reenactor and historian Eric Percy at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.

June 6 marks the 73rd anniversary of D-Day, when U.S. forces invaded the beaches of Normandy, France during World War II.

Percy’s presentation will focus on the U.S. airborne efforts and objectives on D-Day.

He will also display items from his personal collection of World War II and D-Day objects.

This program will take place at the Holly History and Genealogy Center, at 321 S. Main St, Waupaca.

Refreshments will be served.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

City considers Vietnam War re-enactment

Comments comments

Lights out in Waupaca

Comments comments

Vets home considers city water

Comments comments

Chain O’ Lakes Blues Festival

Comments comments