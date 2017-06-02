One month, three arrests

A woman arrested at a gas station and a laundromat was then busted at a restaurant.

Olivia C. Wiskerchen, 27, Waupaca, is now charged with felony bail jumping.

On May 24, Wiskerchen was released from jail on a signature bond after police arrested her twice on theft and narcotics charges.

As a condition of her signature bond, Wiskerchen was required to stay at a residence on Cobbtown Road in rural Waupaca and not leave except for medical appointments and court appearances.

On May 26, Waupaca Police Officer Matt Batte was dispatched to the McDonald’s restaurant in Waupaca.

When he arrived at the scene, Batte found Wiskerchen passed out at a table.

She was arrested and remains in custody on a $5,000 cash bond.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 6.