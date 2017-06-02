Tourism grants awarded

Seven Waupaca groups receive $47,000 total

The Waupaca Area Convention and Visitors Bureau awarded $47,109 in Tourism Development Grants to seven local organizations.

Organizations receiving funds

• Waupaca Area Youth Hockey Association for support of hockey tournaments and building expansion, $25,000.

• Waupaca Curling Club for payment on equipment, locker replacement and a new camera system, $12,000.

• Waupaca Historical Society for specialty and statewide marketing, $4,000.

• Waupaca Community Arts Board for Arts on the Square, $4,000.

• Waupaca Lions Club for Rod & Classic Car Show, $500.

• Waupaca County Fair for Entertainment, $1,500.

• Town of Farmington for a silent sports brochure, $109.

The mission of the Tourism Development Grant program is to promote the Waupaca area as a destination by attracting visitors, encouraging overnight stays, increasing visibility and making an overall impact in the community.

Grants can be for a one-time event or project, a new or recurring event, an existing event or a building project or tourism infrastructure.

A second round of grant applications will be accepted with the intention of funding new projects in the fall. The application deadline is Sept. 30. The grant application and information can be found online at www.WaupacaMemories.com/.

Grant dollars are derived from city of Waupaca Room Tax dollars collected by lodging facilities from overnight guests. The tax level and use is regulated by the state of Wisconsin and is to be used for tourism development.

The Waupaca Area Convention & Visitor Bureau Inc. is a non-profit organization formed in 2016 to promote and develop the Waupaca area as a tourism destination. It is governed by a 13-person board of directors and under the umbrella of the Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce.