Pictured (from left) are Weyauwega-Fremont High School grads Chris Young, Payton Magdanz, Logan Bosquez, Hunter McClone and Josh Long. Young and Magdanz are going to Fox Valley Technical College. Bosquez is heading to Marian University, and McClone is going to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Long is entering the workforce. Angie Landsverk Photo