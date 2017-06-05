Calling 911

Waupaca County sheriff’s report June 5

• June 5 – Caller at McDonald’s, in the N1100 block of North Shawano Street, New London, reported a male with an open cup in his hand, with a red face who is shaking.

• June 4 – Caller in the E6900 block of County Trunk X, Weyauwega, reported hearing three gunshots, followed by eight more.

• June 4 – Caller in Northgate Estates, New London, reported his wife with Alzheimer’s, said a lamp and sleeping pills were stolen.

• June 4 – Caller in the 500 block of Washington Street, New London, requested an ambulance for a possible heroin overdose.

• June 4 – Caller in the N11500 block of Graetz Road, Clintonville, reported his wife slapped him two nights ago.

• June 4 – Caller in the N8100 block of State Highway 45, Bear Creek, would like to speak to an officer about a glass, multicolored pipe she found while mowing the lawn.

• June 3 – Caller in the N6400 block of State Highway 45, New London, reported an intoxicated male in a lime green tank top banging on her windows and threatening to start the house on fire.

• June 3 – Caller in the 200 block of Union Street, Manawa, reported his sister was being called names at the park by a boy. The caller went to confront the boy and was swore at by his mother.

• June 3 – Caller in the N6700 block of County Trunk E, Ogdensburg, reported her phone was stolen from her shopping cart while at Shopko.

• June 3 – Caller at Jellystone Park, in the E6500 block of State Highway 110, Fremont, reported finding drug paraphernalia in a cottage someone checked out of.

• June 3 – Caller in the E9000 block of Gorges Road, New London, reported a man saying he was homeless asking for work and a place to stay.

• June 3 – Caller in the E6700 block of Garrity Road, Manawa, reported her son, who is in his 30s, is out of control and drinking in the basement.

• June 3 – Caller in the 700 block of East Fulton Street, Waupaca, reported her son told her that another person smoked weed and is now on the floor.

• June 3 – Caller at the Taco Bell in the 1000 block of West Fulton Street, Waupaca, reported a female driver, possibly on something, fidgeting with her eyes half open. They will call back if she leaves the drive-through.

• June 2 – Caller in the E7100 block of Knopp Road, Manawa, reported her son shot himself.

• June 2 – Caller at Manufacturer’s Pallet Disposal, in the 600 block of Industrial Drive, Waupaca, reported some tools stolen.

• June 2 – Caller at Wisconsin Veterans’ Home, in the N2600 block of County Trunk QQ, King, reported between $100 and $180 were missing, along with a radio.

• June 2 – Caller in the E7900 block of State Highway 22, Bear Creek, wants a 72-hour hold placed on her son, says he is going to kill himself. He gave away his belongings, has been showing signs of schizophrenia, is scared of cell phones and acting very paranoid.

• June 2 – Caller at Chain One Stop, in the N2400 block of County Trunk QQ, Waupaca, reported a gas drive off of $25 by a blue Chevy Silverado.

• June 2 – Caller at Jellystone Park, in the E6500 block of State Highway 110, Fremont, reported finding a lunchbox containing bullets and drugs.

• June 2 – Caller in the E4200 block of Galilee Road, Weyauwega, reported finding baby birds they think are dying.

• June 2 – Caller in the N2200 block of Fern Avenune, Waupaca, reported a white jet ski being driven by a young male doing circles and being driven unsafely.

• June 2 – Caller at Wisconsin Veterans’ Home, in the N2600 block of County Trunk QQ, King, reported a member to member altercation.

• June 2 – Caller in the N800 block of County Trunk X, New London, reported two juveniles shining flashlights into windows at the trailer park.

• June 2 – Caller at the Truck Stop, located in the 1200 block of West Fulton Street, Waupaca, reported a group of kids that have been in the parking lot for an hour. Caller wanted them to leave.

• June 2 – Caller in the 700 block of Montgomery Street, New London, reported 10 kids came out of Memorial Park.

• June 1 – Caller at McDonald’s, in the 1100 block of North Shawano Street, New London, believes a female driving a white SUV was intoxicated. She had glazed eyes and was slurring her speech.

• June 1 – Caller in the N2600 block of County QQ, Waupaca, wanted to speak to an officer about some text messages he received from an unknown number asking if he had any cocaine.

• June 1 – Caller at Assemblies of God, North Wisconsin Diocese, in the 1300 block of Berlin Street, Waupaca, reported a check was altered with a different name and dollar amount.

• June 1 – Caller in the E5400 block of Bear Lake Road, Weyauwega, reported his license plates were stolen sometime last summer.

• June 1 – Caller in the 400 block of North Main Street, Scandinavia, reported his landlord asked him to come outside to talk, the landlord somehow got inside the house, slammed and locked the door, and said the caller was evicted. Caller is concerned about his pets.

• June 1 – Caller at Churchill Street Station, in the 1100 block of Churchill Street, Waupaca, reported a $10 gas drive off.

• June 1 – Caller in the E9000 block of State Highway 96, Fremont, reported her fence posts were damaged.

• June 1 – Caller at Burger King, in the 900 block of North Shawano Street, New London, reported an older guy with white hair and light blue jeans fell down in Taco Bell. He seems intoxicated.

• June 1 – Caller at Remington Quality Foods, in the 200 block of North Bridge Street, Manawa, reported a man coming in and hitting on a cashier asking if she has a boyfriend. The cashier said no, the man said he would be back.

• May 31 – Caller in the 100 block of North Main Street, Iola, reported water running down the ceiling from the neighbor’s apartment. Caller went to talk to the neighbor and a 3-year-old child answered the door covered in water. It looked like everyone else was sleeping. When the caller left he heard the father yell at the child, followed by a loud crack and the child crying.

• May 31 – Caller in the E9400 block of Brehmer Road, Fremont, reported a man in his 20s, driving a Saab, trying to sell educational books. The man asked the caller if she has children.

• May 31 – Caller in the N8800 block of Shady Lane, Clintonville, reported a forced entry into her house.

• May 31 – Caller in the N1800 block of Shambeau Court, Waupaca, reported someone entered his house and took money from his kids, as well as cash and change totalling between $400 and $500.

• May 31 – Caller in the 1200 block of Crystal Court, Waupaca, reported a glass door window was broken.

• May 30 – Caller at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Syla, N.C., reported a 15-year-old girl in his jurisdiction was receiving sexual text messages from a man in the Waupaca area.

• May 30 – Caller at Forefront Dermatology, in the 900 block of Riverside Drive, Waupaca, reported a person is in the office refusing to leave and making a scene.

• May 30 – Caller in the 400 block of Fifth Street, Waupaca, reported three children squirting lighter fluid on a fire with no parent home.