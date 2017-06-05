Ernst, Johnathon D.

Johnathon D. Ernst, age 23, New London passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, June 4, 2017.

He was born on October 3, 1993 in Appleton. Johnathon enjoyed music, playing guitar, disc golf and spending time with his dogs, Simba and Luna.

He is survived by his fiancée Desiray Hayes, mother Jerri (Casey) Chance, New London; father John (Colleen) Ernst, New London; brothers, Montana Ernst and Justin Ernst. He is further survived by numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Johnathon will be held Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London, Deacon Joseph Lehman will be officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family.