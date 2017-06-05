Fahser, Kenneth J.

Kenneth John Fahser, age 91, of Manawa went to his heavenly home on Friday, June 2, 2017 at ThedaCare Hospital in New London.

Kenneth was born on September 27, 1925 to the late Robert and Lydia (Czich) Fahser on the family farm in the Town of Little Wolf. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa. After attending Sturms Hill and St. Paul Lutheran grade school, Kenneth graduated from Little Wolf High School in 1943. Kenneth married Margaret Schefelker on May 21, 1949 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Ken worked for A. Sturm Sons and also Manawa and Symco Feed Mills. He then bought the family farm, where they farmed until 1984. Ken and Margaret then moved to Manawa, where Ken worked 22 years for the City of Manawa. Ken served on the school board and was an elder and trustee for St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Ken is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margaret; daughter, Joy (Gene) Griffin; three grandchildren, Eric (Libby) Griffin, Mark (Jamie) Griffin and Lisa (Mark) Anderson; three great-grandchildren, Grace, Evan and Emerald Griffin; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Grace Fahser and Everett (Rita) Schefelker. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, (infant) Mayford and Marvin and daughter, Jill Fahser.

The funeral for Kenneth was held on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa with Rev. Nathan Reichle officiating. A visitation for Kenneth was held on Sunday, June 4, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at the Cline Hanson Dahlke Funeral Home in Manawa and again Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial is in Little Wolf Cemetery, Town of Little Wolf. The Cline Hanson Dahlke Funeral Home is serving the family. www.clinehandsondahlkefuneralhomes.com