Fritz arrested again

Deputies found meth in the home of a man busted for operating a meth lab in 2013.

Courtland D. Fritz, 53, Waupaca, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics.

On May 26, Waupaca County Sheriff’s Deputies Pete Kraeger and Nate Nelson went to Fritz’s residence on Cobbtown Road, in the town of Farmington.

The deputies reported finding heroin and meth when they arrested Fritz on a warrant.

On May 29, 2013, Waupaca police arrested Fritz and his wife after a neighbor and a sanitation worker found evidence of a meth lab in the trash outside their home in the Waupaca trailer park on Oak Street.

They showed police several bottles which had holes burned through them and tubes hanging out of the caps.

Investigators also found several empty packages of Claritan-D, an empty bottle of Drain Out, Coleman camp fuel, a butane lighter, a stripped AA lithium battery and scorched rubber gloves.

Fritz was then charged with drug trafficking, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and three counts of using another person to purchase pseudoephedrine.

Fritz was convicted of delivery of amphetamine and the other charges were dismissed but read into the record for sentencing purposes.

He was placed on three years of probation, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and participate in treatment.

On June 26, 2014, Fritz was convicted of three counts of credit card fraud. Felony charges of identity theft and credit card theft were dismissed but read into the record. He was placed on two years of probation.

On Oct. 26, 2016, Fritz was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Initially, Judge Vicki Clussman set a $500 cash bond as a condition of his release from jail.

On Dec. 20, 2016, Judge Philip Kirk amended Fritz’s bond to a $1,000 signature bond and he was released.

On April 10, Clussman ordered a warrant for his arrest after Fritz failed to make a scheduled court appearance.

He is currently in custody on a $4,000 cash bond.