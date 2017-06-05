Gosz, Mary L.

Mary L. Gosz, age 74, of Shawano, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Shawano.

Born in Clintonville on January 17, 1943, Mary is the daughter of the late David and Mabel (Olson) McGlin. On May 20, 1978, Mary was united in marriage to Thomas Gosz at Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville. She lived in the Clintonville and Shawano area all of her life and enjoyed gardening, reading, and her cats. More than anything, Mary loved spending time with her family and cooking for their family gatherings.

Mary is survived by: her husband of 39 years, Tom; two children, Crystal (Aaron) Voight of Shawano and Greg Gosz of Shawano; five grandchildren: Jasmine, James, Jerome, Soseah, and Sapahtis. She is further survived by two sisters, Romano Ludvigsen of Embarrass and Delores (Kermit) Derozier of Clintonville. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, David Jr. and Ervin.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville with Rev. Brian Crocker officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Swedberg Funeral Home of Shawano is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.swedbergfuneralhome.com