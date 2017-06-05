Hoks, William Dean

William Dean Hoks, 83, of Iola, WI, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2017 at his residence.

Bill was born in Town of Wheatfield, New York on March 4, 1934, a son of the late Margaret (Gillen) and William T Hoks. He married Betty Pingle in 1960. She preceded him in death in 1980. Bill later married Joanne Seelow on Oct. 13, 1990 at Immanual Lutheran in Neenah. She preceded him in death on Sept. 27, 2014. Bill was a member of Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church in Iola. He served in the United States Army 11th Airborne Division from 1953-1956. He worked at the Neenah Foundry from 1956 to 1961, Bergstrom Paper from 1961 to 1996. Bill was a life member of the 11th Airborne Division Assoc., and active in 4-H and Little League. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #14 Iola. He enjoyed turkey hunting along with deer hunting.

He is survived by his children: Kellena (Jerry) Steinike, Dean (Gwen) Hoks, Janet (Robert) Hoks-Moore, David (Peggy) Hoks, Ronald (Analyn) Hoks, Jeffrey Hoks; stepchildren: Debra (Jim) Schweitzer, Jeff (Marcia) Seelow, Steve (Janet) Seelow, and Paul (Sue) Seelow Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, brother, Gerald Hoks and sister, Patricia Johnson. Funeral Service will be held at Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church, Iola, Wisconsin, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9th, with Reverend Michael Lilianthal officiating. Visitation will be held Friday 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Winchester, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, American Legion Post #14 or the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge. The family would like to thank Ministry Hospice for the excellent care provided to Bill.