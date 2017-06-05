Murphy, Roger Dobbert

Gone to meet Jesus on Thursday, June 1, 2017.

He was born on May 13, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to Alice Viola Esther (nee Dobbert) Murphy and John Francis Murphy. He married his beloved wife, Karen (nee Hansen) on June 15, 1963. They came very close to celebrating 54 years of marriage. Loving dad of Roger Shawn (Sandy) Murphy, Randa (Mike) Hodgson and Shane (Chriss) Murphy. Dear grandpa of Amanda Murphy, Ashley (Adrian) Siqueiros, Adam Murphy, Angela (Deyvis) Perez, Noah Hodgson, Kyle Murphy, Kalli Murphy and Kendra Murphy. Proud great-grandpa of Eli and Emma Siqueiros. Dear brother of John (Rita) Murphy, Karen (Lyle) Reiter and Mike (Carol) Murphy. Brother-in-law of Max (ReuEllyn) Hansen and Judith (Daniel) Otto. He will also be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Roger was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he was an Air Traffic Control Operator in Evinrude, France. He retired from Milsco Manufacturing with over 35 years of service. He was the #1 Sports Fan to his grandchildren and a member of Brookside Baptist Church. Roger enjoyed traveling to Florida with family during the winter. He also enjoyed traveling to Israel, Turkey, Greece and Egypt and meeting many new friends. He was baptized in the Jordan River during one of his travels.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 10, at Brookside Baptist Church, 4470 Pilgrim Rd., Brookfield from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 12 p.m. Interment at Cedar Park Cemetery, Richfield. The Church and Chapel Funeral Home in Brookfield is assisting the family.

“We miss you so much already, but know you now live in restoration with your Father in Heaven.”