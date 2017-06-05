Raddatz, Anna Laura (Brennenstuhl)

Anna Laura (Brennenstuhl) Raddatz, was born on April 25, 1919 in Helvetia Township, Waupaca County. Anna’s promises made: baptized May 22, 1919 at St. Mark, Symco; confirmed November 1, 1931 at St. Pauls, S. Dupont; married November 23, 1933 at Grace Lutheran, Sugar Bush. Anna’s promise received: June 2, 2017 when God took her to her heavenly home.

Anna was born the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Kuntz) Brennenstuhl, whom immigrated from Saxton Germany, and settled in the Town of Union, Waupaca county in 1876. Her mother died when she was 12 years old and she was sent out to work. She married Royal E. Raddatz and they had a homestead near Sugar Bush, Wisconsin. They farmed and operated a vegetable truck garden. They attended Grace Lutheran Church till Anna moved to New London, where she has since been a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. Anna was employed at the Hortonville Toy Factory and then Simmons Juvenile Products Company in New London till her retirement in June 1981. Anna was first and foremost a devoted Christian, followed by devoted mother. She taught Sunday school and was a member of many church groups. She will be remembered for her faith, love of family, humor, apple strudel, and great work ethics. Grief is the price we pay for having loved. We will rejoice that she now enjoys her promised home.

Anna is survived by her children: Joyce (Lee) Bressler, Pat (Ron) Schoen, daughter-in law; Gary (Geraldine) Raddatz, Rev. Ronald (Barbara) Raddatz, Cheryl (Jim) Molenda, Cynthia (Robert) Buschkopf, Patricia (Jim) Rooyakkers, Steve (Sharon) Raddatz; 33 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by: Royal Raddatz (husband), LeRoy Raddatz (son), Mary Raddatz (daughter-in-law), Ronda, Renae, and Dominic Raddatz (grandchildren) and all her brothers and sisters. The family would like to extend thanks to Dr. Marie Weber and Kindred Hearts Staff whom saw to Anna’s health with positivism and humor.

The memorial service for Anna will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London on Wednesday, June 7, 217 at 11:00 a.m. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 9:00 a.m. at the church until the time of the service. The Cline-Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family.