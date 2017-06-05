Schultz, Roger Lee R.

Roger Lee R. Schultz, age 39 of Manawa, passed away Friday, June 2, 2017 at his home.

Roger was born on April 3, 1978 as the son of Carolyn Schultz and the late Roger Schultz. He was a brother to Clint Schultz, Melody (Jeremiah) Zortman, and Harmony (David) Manger, and an uncle to Fox Roger Manger.

Roger chased his dreams as a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and comic book artist for years in Minneapolis; always with hope and life. He was killed by the disease of alcoholism after a long hard struggle. His humor and affection will be forever missed. He was very much loved.

