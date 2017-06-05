Wood, Beverly Anne

Beverly Anne Wood, June 5, 1924 – April 28, 2016

Our dear mother passed away peacefully in her sleep in Edmonds, Washington, over one year ago. She was born, Beverly Anne Hoffmann, at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to parents Ralph and Lucile Hoffmann. Mom grew up in Waupaca WI, in a lovely home at 803 S. Main Street with her younger brother Chuck. Her father Ralph, was an optometrist and a World War I veteran. Her mother Lucile (Czeskleba), was a homemaker and fabulous cook.

Beverly graduated from Waupaca High School in 1942. She attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, and was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. Mom was a lifelong Badger Fan! She graduated in 1946 and began teaching High School English and History in Menominee Michigan. She was married in 1947 to Tyler Wood, also from Waupaca. They had two children, Bob and Sally, and were divorced in 1957. Mom persevered to provide a stable home for her children. After two more years of teaching, she changed careers so she could spend more time with her children. She was a devoted mother, and dedicated worker. She instilled in her children a sense of pride in doing quality work. “If you’re going to do a job, do it well, or don’t do it at all!” Through all her struggles as a single mother, she was our role model. We learned to be kind, helpful, patient, grateful, appreciative of our lives, and to have faith in God and Jesus Christ. She had been a Girl Scout, and encouraged her children to be active in Scouting, and to attend Scout summer camp. In 1959, she settled her family in Neenah, WI, and worked for the George Banta Company, as a proofreader and editorial assistant. She was instrumental in organizing the annual Banta Picnic in Menasha. She taught Sunday school and was a member of the Altar Guild at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. In 1973, she moved to Muncie, Indiana, to manage a lighting fixture store for her brother Charles Hoffmann (deceased). She enjoyed the new chapter in her life and made many new friends. She belonged to the Business and Professional Women’s Association, Soroptimists, and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. Beverly was an avid sports fan, attending many games at Ball State University in Muncie, with her friend Marilyn Gibas. Economic times changed and in 1982, she moved to Seattle Washington, to be near her daughter Sally. At age 58, she began another new chapter in her life during tough economic times. She initially found work at a 7-Eleven Store on the night shift. Eventually she was hired by the IRS, at the Federal Building in Seattle. She retired in 1991, and enjoyed going to plays, concerts, Mariner games, and the Space Needle. She loved to walk, read, knit, and babysit for her grandson Derrek Wolf (deceased). After two years of retirement, she returned to part time retail work at Fred Meyer and Modern Woman. She also had a weekly paper route. She finally quit working at age 78, due to numerous falls and fractured bones. In 1988, Beverly bought a house in Shoreline, WA, with daughter Sally and her family. She became a member of St. Barnabas Anglican Church. Many thanks to Rev. Harley Crain for coming to Beverly’s home many times when she could no longer attend church services. In 2013, at age 88, Beverly moved into the Love and Hope Adult Family Home, in Edmonds, WA, after she declined physically and needed extra assistance. She adjusted to her life there with the other residents and her excellent caregivers Larisa, Michael, Niena, and Sarah. Mom enjoyed Seahawks and Badger games, having summer picnics, playing trivial pursuit and bingo, watching piano and accordion performances, getting her nails painted, and having family style meals. She loved the wonderful people who took care of her and they loved her. Thanks to everyone there and to Lisa the nurse from Providence Hospice.

Beverly is survived by her children, Robert Wood (Dell), and Sally Wolf (Curt), granddaughter Candy Guerra (Juan), great-grandchildren: Faith, Natalie, Olivia, and Moises Guerra, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Beverly’s family will be having a short service at the Waupaca Lakeside Cemetery, to bury her ashes, on Saturday June 10, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. Attending the service will be Beverly’s children, Bob and Sally; nieces, Janet Hoffmann Orbik and Mary Hoffmann Stuart; nephew Jim Stuart, grandnephew Phill Stuart, and granddaughter Candy Guerra. Everyone is welcome to attend. Please sign her online guestbook at www.legacy.com.