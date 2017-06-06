Boario, Mary Ellen

Mary Ellen Boario, age 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Bethany Pines in Waupaca, WI.

She was born September 27, 1945 in Waupaca, WI, daughter of Reuben and Marie (Jepsen) Danielsen. On September 20, 1969, Mary Ellen married Thomas J. Boario at Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Waupaca and together they shared 27 years of marriage before his passing on August 22, 1997. Mary Ellen spent most of her career as a medical technologist both at Iola Hospital and the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King. In her second career, she worked with several state senators providing constituent support in their districts. Mary Ellen was actively involved in the community, serving at church and on several boards of directors. Mary Ellen was blessed with a second love in her life, Dave Hathaway. They enjoyed 10 years together before Dave passed away in December 2016. In her free time, Mary Ellen loved to play tennis, bridge and attend any (and every) social event imaginable. She had a positive spirit and outgoing personality, which put everyone around her at ease. Mary Ellen will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and dear friends.

Mary Ellen is survived by her son, Andrew (Rachel) Boario of Franklin, WI; her daughter, Marne (Randy) Fox of Wauconda, IL; five grandchildren, Ava and Ella Boario and Trevor, Brendon, and Nevaeh Fox; a brother, James (Ellen) Danielsen of Sheboygan, WI; a sister, Janice Richards of Green Bay, WI; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe (Leona) Boario of Leechburg, PA; Nino (Liz) Boario of Anchorage, AK; Maria Boario of Leechburg, PA, and Jay Richards of Waupaca, WI. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Marie Danielsen; her husband, Thomas Boario; and a very dear friend, David Hathaway, MD.

A Funeral Service will be on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 12:00 noon at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI. Reverend Dick Bidwell and Reverend Nigel Bousfield will officiate. A visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Holly Funeral Home. Burial will be at Lakeside Memorial Park in Waupaca following the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Pines, ThedaCare Medical Center Waupaca, or St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.