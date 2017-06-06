Iola man charged with felony battery

Police say a man facing narcotics charges shot his uncle in the face with a BB gun.

Caleb A. Knutson-Stickles, 19, Iola, is charged with substantial battery, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

At 2:15 a.m. Sunday, May 28, Iola Police Sgt. Paul Zierler was dispatched to an apartment on McKinley Street.

Zierler spoke with Knutson-Stickles’ uncle, who said Knutson-Stickles shot him four times in the face and torso with a BB gun about three hours earlier. His wounds had been treated with stitches.

Zierler reported that Knutson-Stickles went to his uncle’s apartment after work and confronted him about his behavior toward Knutson-Stickles’ girlfriend.

Knutson-Stickles told police his uncle had been moving toward him, despite several warnings, according to the criminal complaint.

He reportedly said he fired his BB gun to stop his uncle.

On Nov. 29, 2016, Knutson-Stickles was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in Waupaca County and released on a $1,000 signature bond with the condition that he not possess any illegal drugs.

On April 4, he was charged with disorderly conduct in Waupaca County and released on a $1,000 signature bond with the condition that he not commit any crimes.

On April 21, Knutson-Stickles was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana in Winnebago County. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

On May 1, he was charged with disorderly conduct in Waupaca County and released on a $1,000 signature bond.

On June 1, after he was charged with battery and bail jumping for the incident involving his uncle, Knutson-Stickles was released on another $1,000 signature bond.