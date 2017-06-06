Students plant benches

Beautifying Manawa’s streets

A dozen Manawa students had the opportunity to get out in the sun and plant some flowers.

The students joined with the Manawa Revitalization Committee to do their part to help beautify the streets of Manawa.

“This project is important for Manawa because it is truly a community project,” said Judy Trull, president of the Manawa Revitalization Committee. “It involves the Revitalization Committee working together with the school, who built the benches and also giving a unified look to our downtown, and the chamber and us are building off one another with the hanging baskets and the flower benches. It really is a community project.”

The flower bench project began in 2015 with a partnership between the Manawa Revitalization Committee and Little Wolf High School industrial arts teacher Dan Koehler.

The benches were sold the first year, which allowed the project to be funded for 2016 and flower boxes were also added.

The 2016 benches and flower boxes are being modified this year. There are a total of eight benches, with two baskets each and eight stand-alone baskets.

The benches are available for purchase now and available for pick up after Labor Day. The Manawa city crew and the Revitalization Committee along with volunteers from the community will care for the benches and flower boxes through the season.

The purchase of a bench is tax deductible.

A purchase will allow the partnership between the Manawa Revitalization Committee and the Manawa School District to continue to thrive.

Contact Trull at 920-407-1416 to purchase a bench.