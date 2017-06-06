Margaret Ashmun Day in Rural

Margaret Ashmun

Friends of Margaret Ashmun will present “Poetry Quilt” during Sundaes on Saturday at noon Saturday, June 17, at the Rural Historical Society headquarters in Rural.

Rural residents Bettie Smith, Jeff Fletcher will read poems by Ashmun.

Dr. Connie Haack-Hurlbut, an Ashmun scholar, will provide commentary on the readings, to “stitch” together the readings into an imaginary quilt of Ashmun’s life and writings.

Haack-Hurlbut is an instructor at Mid-State Technical College in Stevens Point.

She has a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a master’s degree from UW-Stevens Point and a bachelor’s degree from UW-Oshkosh.

Over 35 years of research, Haack-Hurlbut has discovered 412 poems in addition to Ashmun’s 24 books, numerous short stories and essays.

Born in the village of Rural on July 10, 1875, Ashmun earned her bachelor’s degree in 1904 and her master’s degree in 1908 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

She taught at the University of Wisconsin for several years before moving to New York City in 1912 to concentrate on her writing.

Rural celebrates Margaret Ashmun Day and Sundaes on Saturday in mid-June annually. Fresh strawberries will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The village is located 3.5 miles southeast of Waupaca High School. Take State Highway 22 south, turn east on Rural Road, then take the left fork onto Main Street. The historical society is at E1449 Main St. in Rural.