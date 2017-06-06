Woman injured in crash

Two vehicles collided at intersection

By Erik Buchinger

A woman was injured in an accident Monday, June 5 on North Lyons Street and East 12th Street in Clintonville.

The Clintonville Police Department received the report at 11:28 a.m. when two vehicles collided.

The collision sent a woman to the hospital with head, neck and possible knee injuries, according to Police Capt. Dennis Schroeder.

Schroeder said Lyons Street has seen much more traffic recently due to the road construction in Clintonville.

“There was one vehicle that was heading north on Lyons Street at the truck route, which is a busy route right now with the Main Street construction,” Schroeder said. “An individual coming east from Olen Park Road stopped at the stop sign. He said he saw the vehicle by the bridge to the left but did not see the other vehicle, and the two vehicles crashed.”

The driver’s husband was in the passenger’s seat and was treated for a head injury. A child sitting in the back seat was unharmed.

Clintonville Fire and Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Schroeder said citations will be issued in the accident.