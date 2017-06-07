< > The fourth grade first-place winners were Aubree Oleson, Sofia Parra, Jacquelyn Syring and Mariah Miller. Photo courtesy of Ericka Shelton

Students at Rexford-Longfellow Elementary competed in the annual Battle of the Books for the third and fourth grade classes.

Third and fourth grade students were invited to sign up for the Battle of the Books competition, where they are given three months to read a collection of books and then compete as teams within their classrooms.

The teams are asked questions about the books and the winning classroom team moved on to the final competition. All winning third grade teams competed against each other, and all winning fourth grade teams competed against each other. They are again asked questions about the collection of books they read.

This competition was held on May 11, and the first, second and third place Battle of the Books winners from third grade and fourth grade were determined.

The winners received books to keep and the first place teams will have their names engraved on the Battle of the Books grade level trophy.