Inmate charged with felony battery

A woman is accused of punching a deputy in the face.

Cynthia M. Kincy, 32, Milwaukee, is charged with felony battery to an officer.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, Deputy Tanya Holmes was called to help move Kincy from an intake cell on the first floor of Waupaca County jail to a pod on the second floor, where Kincy would be serving discipline time for a prior incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Kincy became argumentative with the deputies when they told her to pack her belongings.

After they exited the elevator, Kincy suddenly stopped and lodged herself in a doorway across the hall from the second-floor break room, the complaint says.

She refused to move, so the deputies who were escorting her attempted to grab her arms.

Kincy then reportedly dropped to the floor and ignored orders to stand up.

When Kincy said she could not stand up without using her arms, Holmes released her hold on her. But Kincy still refused to get off the floor.

Deputy Jon Czerwinski then arrived to assist. He grabbed Kincy’s arm, while Homes tried to hold her shoulders from behind.

During the struggle, Kincy swung her arm back and hit Holmes’ face with her fist.

Kincy was a safekeeper inmate from Wood County, where she was sentenced on May 10 to 30 days in jail for contempt due to her behavior at a hearing and failure to make a court appearance on a battery charge.

She was convicted of misdemeanor battery on June 2 in Wood County, placed on one year of probation and ordered to participate in mental health counseling. The remainder of her sentence for contempt was stayed.

Kincy was released from Waupaca County jail on a $2,000 signature bond.