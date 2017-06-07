Lakes group to hold events

Identifying invasive aquatic plants

The Friends of Mirror Shadow Lakes will hold two events this month.

The first one will be about identifying aquatic invasive plants.

That will take place with the city of Waupaca’s lifeguard staff at 9 a.m. Friday, June 9, at South Park Beach.

A representative from Golden Sands Resource Conservation and Development will review how to idenfity the invasive plants.

In previous summers, lifeguards and anyone interested have gone out in boats to identify the invasive species near the beach.

Those interested in learning more about these plants are welcome to attend the June 9 meeting.

Attendees may bring a kayak or canoe if they want to get on the water and see the plants being targeted for identification.

The second event will be a discussion about the channels draining into Shadow Lake.

The Friends of Mirror Shadow Lakes will welcome two speakers to its meeting at at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15, in the Upper South Park pavilion.

Scott Koehnke, a Wisconsin Department of Natural Ressources water management specialist, will discuss the channels that drain into Shadow Lake.

One of the channels is from Mirror Lake, while the other channel is from the wetland north of Lakeside Parkway through Lower South Park.

After his discussion, Paul McGinley, a professor of water resources at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and a UW-Extension water quality specialist, will discuss the planned restoration of the wetland channel in Lower South Park that drains into Shadow Lake.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting.