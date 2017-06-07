Release the Quackin’

Manawa PB Quackers Duck Race and Family Fun Day was held Saturday, June 3, at Lindsay Park.

Volunteers release rubber ducks into the Little Wolf River and raised more than $5,140 for Manawa Project Backpack.

Abigail Riske took home the $1,000 first prize, and Mary Bope, won the second place $500 prize and the third place gift basket.

Volunteers release rubber ducks into the Little Wolf River during the Manawa PB Quackers Duck Race and Family Fun Day. The event raised more than $5,140 for Manawa Project Backpack. Ben Rodgers Photo Children gather in the waters of the Little Wolf River anticipating the winning duck Saturday during the Manawa PB Quackers Duck Race and Family Fun Day. Ben Rodgers photo Kayakers help corral the rubber ducks down the Little Wolf River Saturday at the Manawa PB Quackers Duck Race and Family Fun Day. Ben Rodgers photo
<
>
Volunteers release rubber ducks into the Little Wolf River during the Manawa PB Quackers Duck Race and Family Fun Day. The event raised more than $5,140 for Manawa Project Backpack. Ben Rodgers Photo

 

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Waupaca Works

Comments comments

Partnership recommended

Comments comments

City discusses utility fee

Comments comments

Mohawk raises awareness

Comments comments