Release the Quackin’

Manawa PB Quackers Duck Race and Family Fun Day was held Saturday, June 3, at Lindsay Park.
Volunteers release rubber ducks into the Little Wolf River and raised more than $5,140 for Manawa Project Backpack.
Abigail Riske took home the $1,000 first prize, and Mary Bope, won the second place $500 prize and the third place gift basket.
Volunteers release rubber ducks into the Little Wolf River during the Manawa PB Quackers Duck Race and Family Fun Day. The event raised more than $5,140 for Manawa Project Backpack. Ben Rodgers Photo