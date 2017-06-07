Speaker examines Middle East

Winchester hosts talk on U.S. foreign policy

Crain

Tim Crain will discuss the United States and the modern Middle East at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Waupaca Area Public Library.

Hosted by Winchester Academy, the program is free and open to the public.

The United States has experienced ongoing challenges in the Middle East over the past 50 years. Autocracies and the rise of religious extremism have contributed to the problems in foreign policy.

In his presentation, Crain will draw on his experience and interest in conflict studies, particularly the Arab-Israeli conflict. He will examine the past, present and future of U.S foreign policy in the volatile region.

Crain is a professor and director of the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

He received a doctorate in modern Europe and modern Jewish history at Arizona State University after receiving a bachelor’s and master’s from Marquette University. His areas of specialization include modern Jewish history, comparative religious history, modern Europe and the modern Middle East.

Crain taught for 15 years at Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has received numerous distinguished teaching awards from the UW system and Marquette University.

Winchester Academy programs expenses are funded through sponsors and tax-deductible donations.

Crain’s presentation is sponsored by Jack and Glenda Rhodes.

For more information about Winchester Academy, check winchesteracademywaupaca.org, follow on Facebook, or contact Executive Director Ann Buerger Linden at 715-258-2927 or buergerlinden@gmail.com.