Teacher recognized

A Weyauwega-Fremont High School teacher is this year’s recipient of the Special Educator Award from Waupaca County Arc.

Andy Schroeder, a cross-categorical special education teacher at the high school, is this year’s recipient of the award.

Each year, Waupaca County Arc presents this award to a teacher from one of the five school districts in Waupaca County in recognition of exceptional work with developmentally delayed students.

Waupaca County Arc is an organization which seeks to promote a quality of life for those who are developmentally disabled and intellectually challenged through educational, vocational and social programs.

Each May, the organization recognizes groups and individuals.

A special education teacher for the past 25 years, this is Schroeder’s seventh year teaching at W-F High School.

Prior to teaching there, Schroeder spent 17 1/2 years teaching and coaching at Rawhide Boys Ranch outside of New London, several years doing mission work in Africa and one year working at Sunburst Residential Treatment Center.

Kandi Martin, director of pupil services/curriculum in the W-F School District, nominated Schroeder for the award.

“Over the course of my career, I have worked with hundreds of teachers and specialists, and I can say Mr. Schroeder’s genuine care for students, his honest leadership abilities and his abilities to work as a team members are exemplary,” she said in nominating him for the award.

Martin described Schroeder as a model teacher and leader, who has a calm, humble, modest leadership and teaching style.

She said he “walks the walk.”

Schroeder does not just teach students during the day and then “check out” at the end of the day, she said.

“Andy has been teaching Sunday School for 15 years to second- and third-grade girls at his local church, and he is also the adviser at Weyauwega-Fremont for the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) organization within our school. He has been the adviser for that program both at Rawhide and Weyauwega-Fremont for 16 years.”

This is the second consecutive year a teacher from the W-F School District received this award from Waupaca County Arc.

Sue Koepke was last year’s recipient.

In addition, this is the second teaching award Schroeder received this year.

In April, he was recognized for being this year’s recipient of the Wisconsin Council for Exceptional Children’s Clarissa Hug Teacher of the Year Award.

That award focuses on staff who do extraordinary work with special education students both inside and outside of school.

Martin nominated him for that award as well.

Schroder grew up in Neenah and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

He and his wife, Kara, have four children.