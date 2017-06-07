W-F going to state

< > Cadyn Ehrenberg is ready to take off for home from third base after hitting a triple for Weyauwega-Fremont in the Indians' 4-0 win over Oconto May 30 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal. Greg Seubert Photo

Krause’s hit keeps Indians’ softball season alive

By Greg Seubert

Genna Knorr is ready to bunt for Weyauwega-Fremont in the top of the first inning of the Indians’ 4-0 win over Oconto. Greg Seubert Photo

Only eight teams have a chance to win a Division 3 or Division 4 WIAA state softball championship.

Three of them – including Weyauwega-Fremont – are out of the Central Wisconsin 8 Conference.

The Indians advanced to state for the first time since 2009 and for the third time overall June 1 with a 6-5 come-from-behind win over Southern Door in a Division 3 sectional final in Chilton.

Meanwhile, New London advanced to its fifth consecutive appearance at state and sixth overall with a 7-4 win over Denmark.

Both teams will play Friday, June 9, in their respective state semifinals. The Indians will face Marshall at about noon at Goodman Diamond in Madison in a matchup of Division 3 teams, while New London will play Turner at about 4:30 p.m. in Division 2.

W-F 6, Southern Door 5

Hailey Krause’s double in the bottom of the seventh inning snapped a 5-1 tie as the Indians came back from a 4-0 deficit.

Southern Door scored three times in the top of the second and added another run in the fifth before the Indians took the lead with a five-run fifth.

The Eagles tied the game with a run in the sixth.

Krause and Genna Knorr had two of the Indians’ seven hits and Kiley Akey picked up the win on the mound.

W-F 4, Oconto 0

Akey also got the win May 30 by striking out 10 batters and holding the top-seeded Blue Devils to two hits.

The Indians came up with a run in the top of the fifth and took advantage of a pair of Oconto errors to score three times in the seventh.

Cadyn Ehrenberg had three of the Indians’ six hits, including a triple that led to W-F’s first run.

Two runs scored on Akey’s fly ball that dropped between two outfielders and Krause drove in the final run.

• Tickets can be purchased from 6 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 5-8, for $8 each.

• A send-off and pep rally for the team will be held at 2:30 p.m. June 8 in the high school gym.