W-F going to state

Cadyn Ehrenberg is ready to take off for home from third base after hitting a triple for Weyauwega-Fremont in the Indians' 4-0 win over Oconto May 30 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal. Greg Seubert Photo Kati Kettleson watches Weyauwega-Fremont teammate Hailey Krause bat during the Indians' sectional semifinal win over Oconto. Greg Seubert Photo Kiley Akey held Oconto to two hits and no runs in Weyauwega-Fremont's 4-0 win over the Blue Devils. Greg Seubert Photo Taylor Flease faces Oconto pitcher Becky Berth. Greg Seubert Photo Alexa Greening takes off for third base. Greg Seubert Photo Second baseman Taylor Folk is ready to make a play for Weyauwega-Fremont. Greg Seubert Photo
Cadyn Ehrenberg is ready to take off for home from third base after hitting a triple for Weyauwega-Fremont in the Indians' 4-0 win over Oconto May 30 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal. Greg Seubert Photo

Krause’s hit keeps Indians’ softball season alive

By Greg Seubert

Genna Knorr is ready to bunt for Weyauwega-Fremont in the top of the first inning of the Indians’ 4-0 win over Oconto. Greg Seubert Photo

Only eight teams have a chance to win a Division 3 or Division 4 WIAA state softball championship.

Three of them – including Weyauwega-Fremont – are out of the Central Wisconsin 8 Conference.

The Indians advanced to state for the first time since 2009 and for the third time overall June 1 with a 6-5 come-from-behind win over Southern Door in a Division 3 sectional final in Chilton.

Meanwhile, New London advanced to its fifth consecutive appearance at state and sixth overall with a 7-4 win over Denmark.

Both teams will play Friday, June 9, in their respective state semifinals. The Indians will face Marshall at about noon at Goodman Diamond in Madison in a matchup of Division 3 teams, while New London will play Turner at about 4:30 p.m. in Division 2.

W-F 6, Southern Door 5
Hailey Krause’s double in the bottom of the seventh inning snapped a 5-1 tie as the Indians came back from a 4-0 deficit.

Southern Door scored three times in the top of the second and added another run in the fifth before the Indians took the lead with a five-run fifth.

The Eagles tied the game with a run in the sixth.

Krause and Genna Knorr had two of the Indians’ seven hits and Kiley Akey picked up the win on the mound.

W-F 4, Oconto 0
Akey also got the win May 30 by striking out 10 batters and holding the top-seeded Blue Devils to two hits.

The Indians came up with a run in the top of the fifth and took advantage of a pair of Oconto errors to score three times in the seventh.

Cadyn Ehrenberg had three of the Indians’ six hits, including a triple that led to W-F’s first run.

Two runs scored on Akey’s fly ball that dropped between two outfielders and Krause drove in the final run.

• Tickets can be purchased from 6 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 5-8, for $8 each.

• A send-off and pep rally for the team will be held at 2:30 p.m. June 8 in the high school gym.

