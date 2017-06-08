Free, Kathleen A. “Kats”

Kathleen A. Free, age 58, New London passed away at her residence on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

She was born on October 1, 1958 in Menasha, daughter of the late Harold and Rita (Balthazor) Schweitzer. On August 3, 1996, she was united in marriage to Jerry Free. Kats loved gardening, cooking for an army, and her annual Halloween tradition, “Haunting of the Bloody Fifth” (She was known as the witch). She was a very loving caretaker for her sister Mary. She formerly worked as a CNA at St. Joseph Residence and also worked at Sturm Foods, Manawa for several years. She was always there for a shoulder to cry on and a smile to warm your day.

She is survived by her husband Jerry, children: Jenny Stilen (Jim Flynn), Huntersville, North Carolina; Josh Stilen (fiancée, Yvette Stine), New London; Jake (Mindy) Stilen, New London; grandchildren: Zac Thompson, Colt Flynn, Malakai Flynn, Ryan Heminson, Damien Stilen, Allison Stilen and Isabella Stilen; a great-grandchild Olivia Thompson; brothers: Charlie Schweitzer, Symco; Kenny Schweitzer, Symco; Jim (Patti) Schweitzer, Shawano and a sister, Mary Schweitzer, New London. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Leon Schweitzer.

A Celebration of Kats’ life will be held at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home on Sunday, June 11, 2017 from 12 noon – 3 p.m. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com

We love you to the moon and back, Granny McFree.