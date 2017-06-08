Kriewaldt, Elsbeth J.

Elsbeth J. Kriewaldt, age 96 of Appleton, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, June 6, 2017 at Rennes Health & Rehabilitation Center in Appleton.

Elsbeth was born on March 21, 1921 in the Town of Larrabee, Waupaca County as the daughter of the late Emil and Mary (Schultz) Siefert. She graduated with Clintonville High School’s Class of 1939 and shortly after moved to Milwaukee where she worked as a personal caregiver. On October 11, 1941 Elsbeth was united in marriage to Edwin R. Kriewaldt in Clintonville. The couple then farmed in the Town of Matteson and Town of Bear Creek. Upon retirement lived in homes in the Clintonville and Shawano area. Elsbeth was employed at Urban Telephone in Clintonville as an operator for many years. Not one to sit still, she was always keeping herself busy, and volunteered much of her time to the Lutheran Children’s Friends Society Thrift Store in Shawano. Elsbeth was a member of St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville where she was active with the Ladies Aid among other things. Elsbeth was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She was very proud of her family and loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. Elsbeth also enjoyed traveling, quilting, gardening, canning, and playing sheepshead. Her family and friends will remember her for her gentle kindness and overall love shown to all of them.

Survivors include: daughter, Janice Nelson, Frankfort, IL; son, Robert (Paula Rogers) Kriewaldt, Appleton; grandchildren: Greg (Kris) Kriewaldt, Chad (Cindy) Kriewaldt, Andrea (Eric) Warning, Ben (Holly) Nelson, Nikki (Tim) Fierek, Mandi (John) Koss, Beau (Amanda) Kriewaldt, Krystal Kriewaldt, and Josh Kriewaldt; 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Also, ex-daughters-in-law, Sue Kasson-Gruthoff, Appleton; Paula Styczynski, Clintonville; and Jodi Kriewaldt, Appleton; and sister-in-law, Rosella Siefert, Shawano. Elsbeth was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edwin, sons, Richard and Ronald Kriewaldt, son-in-law Mick Nelson, and brothers, Robert, Warren, and Emil Siefert, Jr.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 12, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville with Rev. Christian Burg officiating. Interment will follow at the Graceland Cemetery, also in Clintonville. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials can be directed to the LCFS Thrift Store in Shawano or to the St. Martin Lutheran Ladies Aid. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting her family. www.eberhardtstevenson.com.