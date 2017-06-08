McMullen kicks off summer programs

Sturm Memorial Library offers entertainment

Jeff McMullen

Sturm Memorial Library, in Manawa, will kick off its 2017 summer reading program “Build a Better World,” with a performance by Jeff McMullen at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 15 at the library.

McMullen is an entertainer who has performed in more than 5,000 shows throughout his career.

This fast-paced hour show will have young kids laughing with delight as McMullen pulls off his vaudeville style acts of comedy, plate spinning, juggling and other antics. This will be McMullen’s fourth appearance in Manawa.

McMullen’s show is one of several special programs the library will be sponsoring over the summer.

Others include Tom Pease, Zoozort!, and Leonardo, as well as the regular weekly programs the library will be hosting.

Every library in the state participates in a summer reading program with most libraries following the theme established by the consortium of states across the country.

“Build a Better World” incorporates the actual act of building things as well as doing acts within your community large and small that help make a better world.

Sturm Memorial Library’s program, which runs June 12 to July 28, will include books, crafts, STEAM activities, and other programs that will focus on this theme.

Library summer reading programs are instrumental in keeping the “summer slide” from effecting a child’s academic success at the start of the next school year.

Sturm Memorial Library’s program attracts upwards of 200 area youth ages 0-18 from the Manawa School District.

The library works with the school district to promote the program and collaborates with the district throughout the summer on programming, library visits and other projects.

This summer’s program includes an independent reading program whereby participants set a reading goal and work to reach that goal in the seven weeks of the program.

The library always has new books to highlight for the summer and helps young readers find the old favorites as well.

The summer program will also include Lunch Bunch, Science Hour, Lego Lab, StoryTime, Babygarten and MovieTime as well as weekly crafts and activities that kids can do on their own time. There is also a separate teen program for youth in seventh grade and up.

The program works well for busy families as a big portion of the program can be done around a family’s schedule, allowing participation for most kids and their families.

For more information on the kick-off show or on the program in general call the library at 920-596-2252 or visit online at www.manawalibrary.org.