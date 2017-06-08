Meth, OWI charges filed

A man in a high-speed police chase in 2015 was found passed out in a car in May.

Nickolas J. Poplawski, 26, Appleton, is charged in Waupaca County with possession of methamphetamine, a second drunken driving offense, operating while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping.

He has three other pending criminal cases.

On May 6, Waupaca County Deputy Kyle Wiskirchen was on patrol when he located a vehicle parked in the road on County Trunk K near Radley Road in Dayton.

He found Poplawski passed out in the driver’s seat.

The deputy knocked on the window several times before Poplawski woke up.

Wiskirchen reported that Poplawski placed his hands on the steering wheel and his foot on the gas pedal in an apparent attempt to drive away.

The deputy opened the door and asked Poplawski where he was going.

According to the criminal complaint, Poplawski appeared highly confused, did not give clear answers to Wiskirchen’s questions, and had difficulty spelling his own name.

Wiskirchen noted that Poplawski’s arms had needle scars.

The deputy reported finding a plastic bag with 1.7 grams of meth in Poplawski’s pocket and nine empty gem bags on the front seat.

A records check indicated that Poplawski’s license was revoked.

He was released from custody on May 8 after posting a $1,000 cash bond with the condition that he not operate a vehicle.

On June 6, Deputy Pete Kraeger was dispatched to the Waupaca truck stop in response to a reported drug overdose.

After he arrived, Kraeger encountered Poplawski, who admitted to driving to the truck stop.

Poplawski was arrested and charged with felony bail jumping.

He has a long record of encounters with local police.

On April 3, 2015, Poplawski was involved in a high-speed chase in a stolen car that ended after he crashed into a squad car.

He was convicted of felony fleeing an officer on Sept. 22, 2015. Charges of reckless endangerment, operating a vehicle without consent and criminal damage to property were dismissed but read into the record.

Judge Raymond Huber placed Poplawski on 18 months of probation with the possibility that his record would be expunged if he successfully completed probation.

On Dec. 16, 2016, Waupaca Police Officer Wesley Zube observed a vehicle stopped in the road at the intersection of Center and North Franklin streets. He found Poplawski inside the Kwik Trip.

According to the criminal complaint, Poplawski told Zube his friend had been driving the vehicle when it stopped. She had left to find help.

Zube contacted the friend, who said her “friend Nick” drove her vehicle to the store a couple of days earlier and she had not seen it since.

Poplawski was cited for operating after revocation and obstructing an officer.

On March 6, Poplawski failed to appear for a court hearing. A warrant was issued for his arrest three days later.

On March 17, the warrant was quashed after Poplawski was arrested in Winnebago County.

On April 11, Poplawski failed to make another court appearance and a warrant was again issued for his arrest.

On May 1, Poplawski was arrested and he was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

On May 6, he was arrested again after a deputy found Poplawski passed out in a car.

On May 8, Poplawski was released after posting a $1,000 cash bond.

On May 16, he failed to make a court appearance in Waupaca County and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On May 17, Poplawski failed to make a court appearance in Outagamie County for operating after revocation. Another warrant was issued for his arrest.

On May 24, Poplawski appeared in Waupaca County Circuit Court after being arrested. The court ordered a $1,000 cash bond.

On May 30, Poplawski appeared in Outagamie County Circuit Court after he was transferred from Waupaca County jail. The judge ordered a $150 cash bond, which Poplawski posted the following day.

He was arrested in Waupaca one week later.

As of June 8, Poplawski remains in custody on a $1,000 cash bond.