Rec Center unusable for large events

Firm discovers unsafe conditions

Official statement from the city:

“Until further notice, the City of Clintonville Recreation Center cannot be used for large events such as the summer gymnastics program, due to unsafe conditions regarding the gym floor that was discovered during an evaluation by an outside engineering firm. The City was made aware of the issue last night at a Facilities Meeting. The City is currently making arrangements to relocate the summer gymnastics program. Further information will be available later today.”

UPDATE: City Administrator Sharon Eveland released an official statement to the media later in the day:

“There has been a long, on-going discussion regarding what the City should do about the state of the Recreation Center. Recently, the City of Clintonville hired Short Elliot Hendrickson (SEH) to conduct a structural assessment of the building in order to start moving the decision-making process forward. The goal was to obtain an outside expert opinion on whether the structure could be saved and at what cost. The Facilities Committee met last night to receive the results of that assessment via a presentation by the SEH consultants, Pat Fehrenbach and Andrew Dane. During the presentation, Mr. Fehrenbach informed the committee that due to structural issues with the underside of the gym floor, he strongly advised against allowing any large gatherings to use the gym. Mr. Fehrenbach sent the City a statement today that stated the joists under the gym floor had major longitudinal splits, and he included a couple pictures, one of which I have attached to this media release. The consultants clarified that the building is safe for limited occupancy, which means that city staff will continue to occupy the building as well as the other community groups who utilize the space. The Clintonville School District has graciously granted the City access to the 1918 gym in order to continue to provide the summer gymnastics program to allow the City time to look for a long-term solution. Parents of children enrolled in the summer gymnastics program will be receiving calls over the next day or two to provide them with the information regarding the location change.

Moving forward, the City will be scheduling a community meeting later this month to provide additional, more detailed, information and allow for feedback from concerned citizens. Mr. Fehrenbach will also be attending this meeting to provide a similar presentation as what was given to the Facilities Committee last night. The City highly encourages any and all interested residents, business owners, or community groups to attend this meeting. The date and time will be determined later and that information will be put out as early as possible. After the community meeting, the Facilities Committee will meet again to determine the next step forward. The City will keep the community informed to the fullest extent possible.”

The Tribune-Gazette was at the meeting and will have an upcoming story on the situation.