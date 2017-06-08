Schultz, Irene A.

Irene A. Schultz, 95, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Appleton Retirement Community.

Irene was born on July 30, 1921 to John and Belle (Hales) Anderson in Waupaca County. On April 1, 1950, she was united in marriage to Arlyn Schultz. Irene worked as a school teacher for much of her life, starting in a one room school house. Later, she worked as a librarian. She retired from the Wood County Library. She liked gardening, biking, photography, and reading. Irene enjoyed playing the piano, and played for churches and a dance band during the 1940s. After growing up in Waupaca, Wisconsin, she lived in Wisconsin Rapids, Appleton and Racine at various points of her life.

Irene is survived by her two sons, Steven Schultz, of Reno, Nevada, and Warren (Marlene) Schultz, of De Pere; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arlyn and a sister Phyllis Anderson.

A memorial service for Irene Schultz will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2911 Libal St., Green Bay. A time of visitation will be held on Friday from 10:15 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and the Appleton Retirement Community. In lieu of flowers, people could donate to Wisconsin Public Radio, as Irene listened to classical music via WPR for many years.