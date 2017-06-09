Math scholarship winners

Robert Durfee and Ryan Phillipsen are this year’s recipients of the Johnson Mathematics Scholarship at Waupaca High School.

Each student will receive $750 to be used to further their education.

Durfee has completed six credits of mathematics while attending Waupaca High School. His classes have included AP Calculus, AP Calculus BC and AP Statistics.

Durfee has been a member of the high school math team for the past four years. The team participates in three different yearlong competitions including the Central Wisconsin Mathematics League sponsored by UW Stevens Point, Sentury Insurance and Travel Guard.

Durfee has placed in the top 10 for best score and this year earned a second-place medal in the advanced category this year.

He is recognized as one of the top math students in Central Wisconsin. He helped lead the team to a third place finish two years ago and a first place finish this year.

Durfee will attend the Massachusetts Institute for Technology to pursue a degree in computer science.

Phillipsen also completed six credits of mathematics. His classes have included AP Calculus, AP Calculus BC and AP Statistics.

Phillipsen has been a member of the high school math team for the past four years and has been an outstanding leader of the team.

He has placed in the top 10 for best score for the past four years in the Central Wisconsin Mathematics League. He is also recognized as a top math student in Central Wisconsin.

Ryan will attend Milwaukee Schools of Engineering to major in computer engineering.

The Johnson Mathematics Scholarship is sponsored by David R. Johnson of Waupaca.

Johnson is a past president of the National Council of Supervisors of Mathematics and received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics Teaching from President Ronald Reagan at the White House in 1983.

The author of three text books, Johnson is a former presenter for the Bureau of Education and Research and a retired mathematics department chair of Nicolet High School in Glendale Milwaukee.

The scholarship was established in memory of his parents, Ray and Viola Johnson, and his uncle, Roy Johnson. The mathematics department of Waupaca High School selects the recipients and appreciates Johnson support of education over the past 23 years.