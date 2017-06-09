Phantom Art Gallery returns to Waupaca

Opening night features acoustic concert

The Phantom Art Gallery will return to downtown Waupaca this summer.

Its grand re-opening will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 16, in the former Office Outfitters building.

Located at the corner of North Main and East Fulton streets, the gallery will be located in the portion of the building that fronts East Fulton Street.

The event will include a debut performance by the Band Orphans at 6 p.m.

This acoustic quartet performs classic American songs.

The public is welcome to attend the grand re-opening and meet the artists.

Artists in this exhibit are Allyce Lees, Ashley Harrington, Brenda Wenberg, Carol Grubba, Carol Toepke, Doris Weed, Dort DeWild, Jan Mahoney, Kay Susnar, Jean Koszalinski, Jim Lang, Kevin Knopp, Marsha Mueller, Mary Gordon, Mary Kay Wellhouse, Pat Millin, Phyllis Shidel, Sharon Radley, Shelley Lees, Susan Klabak, Thomas Young and Zack Bartel.

The Phantom Art Gallery will have open hours each Friday and Saturday of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June 16 through Sept. 15, with all the artwork for viewing and for sale.