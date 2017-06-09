Schuelke ties for third

Manawa golfer shoots rounds of 76

By Greg Seubert

Consistency.

It’s what helped Manawa junior Ryan Schuelke earn a spot in the WIAA boys’ state golf meet.

It’s what also helped him tied for third place in Division 3 at the meet, held June 5-6 at University Ridge Golf Course.

Schuelke turned in rounds of 76 for an 8-over score of 152. Spring Valley’s Tyler Leach also shot two rounds of 76. He finished two shots behind Eleva-Strum’s Mathew Higley, who shot a 78 the first day, but followed it up with a 72.

Amherst’s Robert Johannes qualified in Division 2 and carded rounds of 87 and 83 to finish 27th.

Arrowhead, Edgewood and St. Mary’s Springs won team championships in divisions 1-3, respectively.