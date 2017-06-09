Wayne “Butch” Marvin Hansen, 56, of Wild Rose, unexpectedly, but peacefully, died at home, Monday, June 5, 2017.

He was born on July 29, 1960 in Berlin, to Marvin and Marilyn Hansen. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church, Poy Sippi, later becoming a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Saxeville. On March 18, 1978, Wayne married Catherine (Felske), of Pine River. They then lived for many years across the street from the Felske family dairy farm. They had two daughters, (Christy and Rebecca), both of whom grew up loving to help Grandma and Grandpa in the barn, along with their cousins, aunts, and uncles. Wayne ran an excavation business until his health forced him to seek employment under others. He held a number of jobs as a welder and auto mechanic until he and Catherine took over management of the Main Street Station in Wild Rose, along with Rebecca. Always an avid fan of classic cars, he loved going to car shows and swap meets to find parts and deals. Up until his death, Wayne enjoyed working on cars, frequently repairing and selling those he came across. He also enjoyed helping others, often repairing things and not expecting anything in return. But no matter how busy he was or how poorly he was feeling, Wayne always made time for his grandchildren, the loves of his life. Kids naturally gravitated to him and when asked why, he smiled and said that he could easily relate to them. He frequently took in the less fortunate and helped to give them a better start. It is only now in Glory that he is beginning to understand the positive, profound impact he made on all those who called him “Grandpa.”

Wayne is survived by his wife Catherine; daughter Christy (Bill) Hahn of Iola, their children (Jackson, Morgan, Madison), daughter Rebecca of Wild Rose, her children (Izzy and Riley); sister Connie Braun (Paul) of Ripon, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents (Theodore and Martha Jensen), parents and step-parents (Marvin and Donna Hansen, Marilyn and Arnold Rodencal), and sister Darlene Hansen.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Saxeville, with Pastor Rick Engen officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00. A.J. Holly & Sons of Wild Rose is assisting the family with arrangements, http://www.hollyfuneralhome.com.