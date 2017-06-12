Calling 911

Waupaca County sheriff’s report

• June 12 – Caller at the Kwik Trip, in the 900 block of Shawno Street, New London, reported a strange smell coming from the women’s bathroom. Caller is unsure if it is drugs or something burning.

• June 12 – Caller in the 700 block of South River Road, Fremont, reported a 17 year-old male overdosed on Seroquel.

• June 11 – Caller in the 200 block of East Spring Street, New London, reported a female hiding in his attic. Caller stated he has been hearing things for a few weeks now.

• June 11 – Caller at ThedaCare, in the 1400 block of South Mill Street, New London, reported a patient in the emergency department who overdosed on ibuprofen.

• June 11 – Caller in the 200 block of East Spring Street, New London, reported a male in his attic. Could be a mental health issue.

• June 11 – Caller in the E1100 block of Camp Road, Dayton, reported a male possibly on drugs exiting the laundromat.

• June 11 – Caller in the 200 block of Main Street, Waupaca, reported a loud bang, gunshots or fireworks in her hallway.

• June 11 – Caller at the Chain One Stop, in the N2400 block of County Trunk QQ, Waupaca, reported a $38 gas drive-off by a white BMW car.

• June 11 – Caller in the E7400 block of State Highway 22, Bear Creek, reported neighbor kids racing motorcycles up and down the highway.

• June 11 – Caller in the N10900 block of Schweitzer Road, Clintonville, believes she received a computer virus asking her to pay $500.

• June 11 – Caller in the 400 block of East Main Street, Weyauwega, believes her neighbor’s bonfire is too large as she can see flames over her privacy fence.

• June 11 – Caller in the 400 block of Mill Street, Scandinavia, reported a 27 year-old female who was kicked out of her house, has been sleeping outside the library the past few nights.

• June 11 – Caller in the 900 block of Big Pine Court, Waupaca, reported his daughter received a Snapchat from a person making threats of suicide.

• June 10 – Caller in the 400 block of Pine Street, Waupaca, states there are four juveniles in her yard.

• June 10 – Caller in the E5300 block of County Trunk N, Manawa, reported two of his vehicles were entered. A bow and arrows, a taxidermied fox and more than $500 worth of tools are missing.

• June 10 – Caller in the E1200 block of Pine Tree Point, Waupaca, reported that his barn was vandalized last night.

• June 10 – Caller in the N2200 block of Fern Avenue, Waupaca, reported a large black boat almost sank two kayakers. Caller has a picture.

• June 10 – Caller in the 100 block of West Birdsall Street, Weyauwega, reported she was pushed out of a house where a bachelor party was happening. She was hired to entertain at the party, but a guest did not want her there.

• June 10 – Caller in the E5200 block of U.S. Highway 54, Weyauwega, reported an older Saturn, navy blue or dark green, drove past her house when a female exited the vehicle screaming in pain.

• June 10 – Caller in the E8800 block of Manske Road, New London, reported juveniles at the artesian well smoking marijuana.

• June 9 – Caller in the E7600 block of Neitzke Road, Clintonville, reported his mailbox was smashed the previous night and parts from the vehicle were at the scene. He also believes the vehicle entered his ditch.

• June 9 – Caller in the N6000 block of Drath Road, Ogdensburg, reported a person who said he was from Dish Network who wanted to enter her home to check on the equipment. She also received numerous calls from people that identified themselves as being from Dish Network throughout the day.

• June 9 – Caller at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, in the N2600 block of County Trunk QQ, King, reported a male resident touched the breast of a female resident.

• June 9 – Caller in the N2200 block of Fern Avenue, Waupaca, reported a white jet ski being driven erratically by a female within 200 feet of docks and piers causing a wake. Caller has a video.

• June 9 – Caller in the 100 block of South Washington Street, Waupaca, reported a female in a black tank top, jeans and with a red or pink sweater tied around her waist asking people for money.

• June 9 – Caller in the N6900 block of County Trunk O, Manawa, reported his 15 year-old daughter received a text message from a male in Weyauwega that said he was on his way over to murder her.

• June 9 – Caller in the 500 block of Partridge Drive, New London, reported an old silver Buick with someone shooting fireworks from it.

• June 9 – Caller at the Dairy Queen, in the 300 block of Badger Street, Waupaca, was sweeping and reported finding a bag with white powder in it. Caller would like to have an officer come retrieve the bag as caller is not sure if it contains drugs.

• June 8 – Elderly male caller in the N2800 block of Taylor Court, Waupaca, reported his wife kicked, punched and squeezed him very hard, knocking him down.

• June 8 – Caller in the E2300 block of Lamplighter Lane, Waupaca, reported flags, flagpoles and flower pots were stolen.

• June 8 – Caller in the 500 block of Fifth Street, Waupaca, reported his neighbor plays loud music, lets her dogs bark all night, and keeps her door open.

• June 8 – Caller in the N4000 block of County Trunk KK, Weyauwega, reported a Mexican stopped by trying to sell something. Caller said no, now there is a cell phone in the driveway and the caller is afraid to touch it as it might blow up.

• June 8 – Caller in the 300 block of Morton Street, Waupaca, reported a male is not breathing. Subject was found to to have taken heroin.

• June 7 – Caller in the N4900 block of Baldwin Road, Royalton, reported the hot mix plant is stinking up the neighborhood and the stuff is a cancer causing agent.

• June 7 – Caller in the N4800 block of Baldwin Road, Royalton, reported the hot mix plant is releasing a lot of fumes.

• June 7 – Caller in the E2100 block of Heavens Way, Waupaca, reported her grandson is taking money from her account.

• June 7 – Caller in the 400 block of Center Street, Waupaca, reported two females outside arguing and swearing. She would like them to keep it down as her small children are outside playing.

• June 7 – Caller in the E5800 block of North Shore Road, Weyauwega, reported the neighbor’s pet turkeys have surrounded her vehicle, and won’t let her leave.

• June 7 – Caller in the W5200 block of Apache Avenune, Wild Rose, reported finding a used needle in the park.

• June 7 – Caller in the 800 block of Bridge Street, Manawa, reported hearing a man’s voice outside her bathroom window. The motion detecting garage light also was turned on. She would like assistance securing her garage door.

• June 7 – Caller at First National Bank, in the 100 block of Jefferson Street, Waupaca, reported a customer threatening an employee. The customer also said the building would not look the same if his debit card issues continued.

• June 6 – Caller in the 100 block of Water Street, Waupaca, reported her old, intoxicated neighbor exposed himself while she was walking by.

• June 6 – Caller in the 100 block of Ware Street, Waupaca, reported a women stealing pills from his house while he was sleeping.

• June 6 – Caller at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, in the N2600 block of County Trunk QQ, reported $40 missing from his room.