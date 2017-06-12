Grant provides safety vests

New London Area First Responders are now fitted with new equipment.

A $1,000 grant from Bemis Corporation paid for tear-away safety vests.

The safety vests will allow first responders to be easily seen and identifiable at the scenes of medical emergencies.

The vests also allow the responders to carry a great deal of gear on their bodies where space is tight and supply bags are difficult to bring in.

The New London Area First Responders are comprised of 12 volunteers from New London and the surrounding townships. The Bemis Corporation’s donation provides a boost to the non-profit group because supplies, training and insurance can get expensive.

New London’s volunteers are all state-licensed first responders and are trained to provide “first on-scene” emergency medical treatment for illness or injury-type situations. They carry advanced medical equipment including oxygen and, in some cases, automated external defibrillators.

The first responders are dispatched along with ambulances to 911 emergencies throughout the coverage area, which includes New London and the townships of Mukwa, Lebanon and Caledonia – about 100 square miles. They respond from their homes in their personal vehicles 24/7 at no cost to the patient.

New London’s emergency medical responders responded to more than 400 emergencies in 2016.

To donate to the New London Area First Responders, mail contributions to: PO Box 131, New London, WI 54961.