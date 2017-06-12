Pochinski, Roseleen

Roseleen Pochinski of Oak Creek, formerly of Waupaca, age 76, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at home.

She was born in Rosholt on December 30, 1940 to the late Peter and Stella (Wanta) Wrycza. Rose worked at Briggs & Stratton in Milwaukee. She then worked in dietary at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee and she retired from Milwaukee County in dietary. She enjoyed crafts and flower gardening and had a very strong faith.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Dennis (Karen) Pochinski and Michelle (Reese) Losse, both of Waupaca; grandchildren: Brian and Rickey Pochinski, Alyssa and Ross Losse; great-grandchildren, Rexton and Addison Losse; brothers: Leroy (Delores) Wrycza of Rosholt, Roger (Pat) Wrycza of Stevens Point, Jimmy (Kathy) Wrycza of Custer and Robert (Delphine) Wrycza of Waterford; sister, Gladys Drewa of Chicago; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, David Pochinski; daughter, Linda Pochinski; sisters, Celia Sanders and Geraldine Wierzba.

The Funeral Service will be on Friday, June 16, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home of Waupaca. The visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in the Town of Belmont. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.