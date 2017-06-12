Scholarship honors Robinson

Waupaca psychologist remembered

The first Dr. David Robinson Health Science Scholarship was presented to two Waupaca High School graduates this year.

Spencer Sondrol and Ellen Trombla are the recipients.

Each received a $500 scholarship from Joel and Marilyn Andelman, who started the scholarship.

Robinson was a psychologist with the ThedaCare system for many years.

He passed away in September 2013.

“We were friends of Dr. Robinson,” Joel Andelman said. “He was a great psychologist to so many in the Waupaca area and helped so many people. We just felt that we wanted to dedicate a scholarship in his name.”

Sondrol will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he will major in animal sciences.

He is the son of Dean and Carmen Sondrol.

Trombla will attend Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon, where she will major in pre-med/biology.

She is the daughter of Jeanne Kirk and David Trombla.

Robinson’s widow, Sandy, told the Andelmans her husband would be pleased a scholarship is being given in his honor.