Tellock, Antoinette M.

Antoinette “Toni” Meta Tellock, age 90, of Hortonville, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Living Tree Estates in Hortonville.

Toni was born on June 18, 1926 to the late William and Meta (Radichel) Ratzburg in Hortonville. She was united in marriage to Arlo Wayne Tellock on September 24, 1949. They farmed in Hortonville until Arlo’s death (July 11, 1987). Toni was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hortonville.

Toni is survived by her children, Judy (Robert) Siirila, Hong Kong and Debra (Charles) Huebner, Springdale, Arkansas; grandchildren: Aaron Siirila, Robin McGee, Christopher Huebner and Timothy Huebner; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Janice Poole and Myrna Schoenhaar; brother, William (Diane) Ratzburg and several nieces and nephews. Toni was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter, Angela Siirila; sister, Marie Smith and three brothers-in-law.

The funeral service for Toni will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hortonville. Rev. Joel Jenswold will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Greenville. The Borchardt Moder Funeral Home in Hortonville is serving the family. www.borchardtmoderfuneralhome.com