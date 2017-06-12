Velte, Richard L.

Richard L. Velte of Waupaca, age 56, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at home.

He was born on June 23, 1960 to Lewis and Louise (Bott) Velte.

He will be sadly missed by his son, Tad (Heather) Velte of Marion; grandson, Myles; mother, Louise Velte of Waupaca; siblings: George Velte of Appleton, Keith Velte of Las Vegas, Marie (special friend, Mick Ertl) of Scandinavia, Hope (Richard) Swartwout of Waupaca; nieces and nephews: Pamela, Nicholas and Travis Sieckert, Brett and Hunter Swartwout; Tad’s mother, Jan Schmidt, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Velte.

The Memorial Service will be on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home. The visitation will be on Thursday at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated.