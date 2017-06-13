W-F FFA to host annual ag event

The 25th annual Breakfast on the Farm will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 18, at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds, in Weyauwega.

Sponsored by Weyauwega-Fremont FFA, the menu will include ham, all-you-can-eat pancakes, hashbrowns, applesauce, cheese, ice cream, milk and coffee.

The cost will be $6 for adults, $3 for ages 6 to 12 and no charge for those age 5 and under.

The event will also include a petting zoo, hayrides, balloons, face painting, antique engines, antique dairy equipment, games for children and a 50/50 raffle.

Proceeds from Breakfast on the Farm will be used for FFA leadership conferences, conventions and scholarships.

Supplemental funds will be provided by South Waupaca County Chapter 30077 of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans.