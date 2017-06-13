Criminal sentencing

June 13 report of recent convictions, sentencing and dismissals from felony cases in Waupaca County Circuit Court:

• Judge Vicki Clussman sentenced Daniel J. Rose, 49, formerly of New London, to 12 years in prison and 13 years of extended supervision.

Rose was convicted of repeated sexual assault of a child. Six other counts related to sexual assault of a child were dismissed but read into the record for sentencing purposes.

He was accused of assaulting a child under the age of 16 in 2011 and 2012.

Rose was given 583 days credit for the time he spent in custody after his arrest in October 2015.

• Judge Raymond Huber sentenced Raymond J. Magruder to three years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Huber revoked Magruder’s probation for a two-counts conviction of burglary in 2015. Conditions of his probation included that he pay $15,000 in restitution and court costs, which court records indicate he still owes.

On Feb. 22, Magruder was convicted of possession of stolen property and ordered to pay another $3,500 in restitution.

On Feb. 24, he was convicted of resisting an officer and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

• Huber placed Tobias L. Dankert, 33, Fox Lake Correctional, on one year of probation.

Dankert was convicted of receiving stolen property as party to a crime for a June 25, 2016, offense.

Charges of theft and criminal damage to property were dismissed but read into the record.

A burglary charge was dismissed on a motion by the prosecutor.

In October 2010, Dankert was convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and placed on three years of probation.

On April 19, 2012, Dankert’s probation was revoked after he was charged with battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer on Jan. 18, 2012; charged with operating a vehicle without consent of the owner on Feb. 1, 2012; and charged with resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping on March 7, 2012.

Dankert was released from prison on Feb. 25, 2014.

On Dec. 16, 2015, his probation was revoked again after he was charged with disorderly conduct.

Dankert was released from prison on April 26, 2016.

His probation was revoked again on Oct. 13, 2016, after he was charged with carrying a concealed knife on June 22, 2016, and receiving stolen property on June 25.

Dankert is scheduled for release from state prison on July 28, 2017.

• Judge Philip Kirk sentenced Jason M. Phillips. 39, Clintonville to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

Phillips was convicted of possession of child pornography. Charges of exposing a child to harmful material and possession of marijuana were dismissed but read into the record.

Phillips was also assessed $1,018 in court costs.

• Kirk sentenced Miles L. Clark, 52, Dodge Correctional, to four months and two weeks in jail concurrent to his current sentence.

Clark was convicted of misdemeanor battery amended from a charge of third-degree sexual assault.

He was sentenced in Outagamie County to 18 months in state prison for two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of disorderly conduct.

• Huber placed Harley D. Beckerson, 26, Menasha, on three years of probation.

Beckerson was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping.

Charges of identity theft, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but read into the record.

As conditions of his probation, Beckerson must pay $1,036 in court costs, participate in any counseling recommended by his probation agent and submit to alcohol and drug assessments.

• Huber imposed then stayed a 120-day sentence and then placed Stephanie A. Pingel, 26, Waupaca, on two years of probation.

In three separate criminal cases, Pingel was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisiting an officer.

Charges of possession of meth, possession of pot, possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft and felony bail jumping were dismissed but read into the record.

Pingel must also submit to any assessments and fully participate in any counseling recommended by her probation agent and abide by any treatment recommendations.

She was assessed $1,404 in court costs.

• Huber imposed and stayed a 30-day sentence and placed Joanne M. Ehrenberg, 50, New London, on one year of probation.

Ehrenberg was convicted of violating a child abuse injunction.

A felony bail jumping charge was dismissed but read into the record.

As a condition of her probation, Ehrenberg must perform 40 hours of community service.

• Huber sentenced Deangelo L. Fonder, 21, New London, to nine months in jail after revoking his probation.

Fonder was on probation for a March 9 conviction of three counts of receiving stolen property.

In a separate criminal case, Fonder was convicted of aggravated battery and placed on three years of probation with the conditions that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and pay $518 in court costs.

• Clussman placed Timothy J. Tullberg, 40, Waupaca, on one year of probation with the conditions that he pay $886 in court costs and not possess any illegal drugs, not associate with anyone in possession of illegal drugs and participate in any counseling recommended by his probation agent.

Tullberg was convicted of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed but read into the record.

• Clussman assessed Jeremy J. Pomerenke, 39, Ogdensburg, $992 in fines, court costs and attorney fees.

Pomerenke was convicted of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, amended from felony possession of marijuana. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed but read into the record.

• Kirk placed Larry J. McKenzie, 27, Waupaca, on two years of probation.

McKenzie was convicted of felony possession of prescription drugs with intent to deliver. Charges of possession of cocaine with intent, possession of marijuana with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but read into the record.

As conditions of his probation, Mckenzie must pay $518 in court costs, submit to alcohol or drug assessments and participate in any counseling recommended by his agent.

• Clussman placed Joshua L. Lehman, 39, Iola, on two years of probation and stayed 30 days in jail to be used at his agent’s discretion.

In two separate criminal cases, Lehman was convicted of battery, attempted battery, criminal damage to property and resisting an officer. Charges of felony strangulation and disorderly conduct were dismissed but read into the record.

Clussman also ordered Lehman to pay $2,343 in restitution and court costs, maintain absolute sobriety and participate in any counseling ordered by his agent.

• Kirk placed Matthew M. Schulist-Moreno, 22, Stevens Point, on two years of probation.

In two separate criminal cases, Schulist-Morena was convicted of felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and misdemeanor theft.

Charges of felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and felony bail jumping were dismissed but read into the record.

Schulist-Moreno was also assessed $1,422 in court costs.

• Kirk assessed Robert P. Boyce, 57, Ogdensburg, $3,249 in fines and court costs.

Boyce was convicted on two counts of illegal possession of a prescription drug and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A felony charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed but read into the record.

Boyce’s $1,000 cash bond was applied to his court assessments.