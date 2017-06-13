Four years in overdose death

Van Ark

Jeffrey L. Van Ark Jr. of New London, was sentenced to four years in prison for the 2014 overdose death of Brandon L. Shadduck.

During the sentencing hearing on June 8, Outagamie County Judge Mark McGinnis also ordered Van Ark, 32, to serve seven years of extended supervision after he is released.

Furthermore, Van Ark’s conditions include maintaining absolute sobriety, undergoing any counseling the state finds necessary, and disassociating with any drug users or drug dealers.

A jury found Van Ark guilty of one charge of first-degree reckless homicide on March 31 following a four-day trial. Van Ark had faced up to 40 years for his conviction.

In the fall of 2014, Van Ark sold to Shadduck his methadone from an Appleton clinic.

New London police discovered the drug sale through text message exchanges.

Police found Shadduck’s body in his Wallace Street apartment on Oct. 8, 2014, as many as four days after he was believed to have died.

Following a two-year investigation, Van Ark was charged in Outagamie County court on Oct. 6, 2016.