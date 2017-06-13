Nuisance ordinance discussed

Iola to hold public hearing

By Ben Rodgers

After a complaint from a resident the Iola Village Board will consider amending the a village ordinance.

The resident complained of a property close him numerous times as being a nuisance.

The board will consider adopting language used in Green Bay to deal with this property or any other that would be considered a nuisance.

“If it’s something you want to consider that’s what you could look at between now and next month, but what we should do tonight is schedule a public hearing for the July meeting,” said Bruce Meagher, village attorney.

The ordinance from Green Bay defines nuisance activity as harassment, disorderly conduct, battery, lewd and lascivious behavior, prostitution, theft, receiving stolen property, arson, possession, manufacture, or delivery of a controlled substance, gambling, trespassing, any conspiracy to commit or attempt to commit a crime, the execution of warrants, alcohol violations, and obstructing or resisting an officer.

If three or more nuisance activities occur within a 12-month period the violator would forfeit not less than $1 nor more than $1,000. For the second violation the violator would forfeit not less than $200 nor more than $2,000.

“I feel there is no complaint and I talked to Bob (the complainant) about it and that’s the reason we have this thing here,” said Joel Edler, village president. “I know the problem, who it is and where it is, all those things. I’m not sure it will make much difference.”

The board will have a public hearing on this ordinance during its next meeting on July 10.

The board also moved all monies from the 2016 contingency fund for two projects. From the fund, $16,130 will be contributed to the purchase of a new ambulance and $2,500 will be a donation to the Walk of Honor Monument at the American Legion Sheveland-Taylor Post 14 Veterans Memorial Park.

The village will also donate an additional $2,500 for the monument next year.

Missy Fenn was also sworn in as a trustee to take the place of Richard Anderson, who previously resigned.