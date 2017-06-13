Program highlights bluegrass music

Winchester Academy hosts Art Stevenson

Art Stevenson will present “Beyond the Roots: Bluegrass Music Today” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, at the Waupaca Area Public Library.

Sponsored by Winchester Academy, the program is free and open to the public.

Art Stevenson and High Water has been one of Wisconsin’s best-known bluegrass bands since 1993.

Making a return visit to Winchester Academy, Stevenson will review of the history and roots of bluegrass music, then bring the audience up to date on the bluegrass scene today. He’ll take a glance at the current bluegrass “Top 40” and some local festivals and area venues featuring bluegrass music.

Stevenson plans to explore musical offshoots of bluegrass and discuss current trends portending the future of bluegrass music. Audio and video clips of the music will be included throughout the program.

Stevenson is a senior lecturer in physics and astronomy at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

For nearly 40 years, he has played bluegrass music in various settings as a singer, guitarist and harmonica player.

He spent over 20 years hosting weekly open mic sessions in Stevens Point, Madison and at the Northland Ballroom in western Waupaca County, featuring and encouraging bluegrass music.

From 1999 to 2008 he organized and promoted the Northland Bluegrass Festival, and since 2010 he has organized and promoted the Bluegrass In The Pines Festival in Rosholt, Wisconsin.

A recent Wisconsin Life feature on WPR noted that “Art Stevenson is bluegrass in Wisconsin.”

Winchester Academy’s expenses are funded through sponsors and tax-deductible donations.

For more information about Winchester Academy, check winchesteracademywaupaca.org, follow on Facebook or contact Executive Director Ann Buerger Linden at 715-258-2927 or buergerlinden@gmail.com.