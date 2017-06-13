Rotary offers youth leadership training

The Waupaca Breakfast Rotary Club will sponsor four students and one Rotarian to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) program.

A leadership training program for young people, RYLA emphasizes leadership, citizenship and personal growth.

It seeks to provide effective training for youth leadership, demonstrate Rotary’s respect and concern for youth, and recognize young people who are serving their communities.

Since 2000, The District 6220 Rotary Youth Leadership Conference has grown to become one of the district’s most effective programs of Rotary Service.

Each year, almost 100 students with leadership potential attend an all-expense paid conference to learn leadership through practice. Rotary Clubs throughout the District select participants and facilitate the event’s curriculum.

The RYLA conference will be held at Camp Manito-wish in Boulder Junction. The conference runs from 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

Information about RYLA can be found at www.RYLA District 6220.com.

This opportunity is open to students who will be sophomores or juniors during the 2017-18 school year.

Interested students should contact Chris Anthony at 715-572-6367. The deadline for registration is Aug. 1.